Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT] Revenue clocked in at $10.54 billion, down -16.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Wipro Ltd. ADR [NYSE: WIT] gained 1.02% or 0.03 points to close at $2.97 with a heavy trading volume of 4283767 shares.

The daily chart for WIT points out that the company has recorded -17.73% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, WIT reached to a volume of 4283767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIT shares is $2.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIT stock is a recommendation set at 3.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wipro Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Wipro Ltd. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wipro Ltd. ADR is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for WIT stock

Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, WIT shares gained by 5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.39% in the past year of trading.

Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wipro Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wipro Ltd. ADR go to 3.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT]

There are presently around 3.32% of WIT stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27.13 million shares, which is approximately 1.0384% of the company.