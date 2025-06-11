William Blair slashes price target on Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] – find out why.

Butterfly Network Inc [NYSE: BFLY] price surged by 5.24 percent to reach at $0.13.

The one-year BFLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.41. The average equity rating for BFLY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFLY shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Butterfly Network Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Butterfly Network Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.25, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on BFLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

BFLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.59. With this latest performance, BFLY shares gained by 17.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 175.40% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Butterfly Network Inc Fundamentals:

Butterfly Network Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.29 and a Current Ratio set at 6.06.

BFLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BFLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Butterfly Network Inc go to 5.90%.

Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10.98 million shares, which is approximately 5.1897%. FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, holding 10.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.01 million in BFLY stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $6.75 million in BFLY stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7954%.