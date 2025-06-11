why Toast Inc [TOST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.04

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] slipped around -0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $43.35 at the close of the session, down -0.23%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 4611331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toast Inc [TOST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $45.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Toast Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOST in the course of the last twelve months was 61.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.29.

How has TOST stock performed recently?

Toast Inc [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.25, while it was recorded at 43.09 for the last single week of trading, and 35.32 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Toast Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Earnings analysis for Toast Inc [TOST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toast Inc go to 38.82%.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc [TOST]

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 38.2 million shares, which is approximately 6.871%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$972.26 million in TOST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$730.33 million in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0971%.