why TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.02

TMC the metals company Inc [NASDAQ: TMC] slipped around -0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.24 at the close of the session, down -2.97%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.69M shares, TMC reached a trading volume of 4224190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $7.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2025, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Buy rating on TMC stock.

How has TMC stock performed recently?

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, TMC shares gained by 36.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 399.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.41% in the past year of trading.

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TMC the metals company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.13.

Insider trade positions for TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]

There are presently around $9.89%, or 18.20%% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. with ownership of 7.6 million shares, which is approximately 2.3693%. BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 2.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.07 million in TMC stocks shares; and BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $$2.85 million in TMC stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6568%.