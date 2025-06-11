why Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.43

Tango Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TNGX] price surged by 7.45 percent to reach at $0.31.

The one-year TNGX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.14. The average equity rating for TNGX stock is currently 1.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNGX shares is $10.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tango Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Tango Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on TNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tango Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

TNGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.96. With this latest performance, TNGX shares gained by 292.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.92% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Tango Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Tango Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.26 and a Current Ratio set at 6.26.

TNGX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tango Therapeutics Inc go to -5.61%.

Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $95.32%, or 109.05% of TNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNGX stocks are: TRV GP IV, LLC with ownership of 19.2 million shares, which is approximately 17.7276%. ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 13.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.38 million in TNGX stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $80.73 million in TNGX stock with ownership which is approximately 8.6868%.