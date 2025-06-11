why Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.33

Sana Biotechnology Inc [NASDAQ: SANA] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.91.

Sana Biotechnology Inc stock has also gained 24.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SANA stock has inclined by 5.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.80% and gained 78.53% year-on date.

The market cap for SANA stock reached $656.37 million, with 225.46 million shares outstanding and 125.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, SANA reached a trading volume of 3739912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SANA shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SANA stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for Sana Biotechnology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Sana Biotechnology Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sana Biotechnology Inc is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

SANA stock trade performance evaluation

Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.36. With this latest performance, SANA shares gained by 59.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.46% in the past year of trading.

Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sana Biotechnology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SANA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sana Biotechnology Inc go to 14.07%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $89.40%, or 97.67%% of SANA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SANA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27.17 million shares, which is approximately 11.5894%. FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., holding 25.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$136.51 million in SANA stocks shares; and FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., currently with $$70.32 million in SANA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4934%.