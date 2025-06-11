why RTX Corp [RTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $142.00

RTX Corp [NYSE: RTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.74%.

Over the last 12 months, RTX stock rose by 28.05%. The one-year RTX Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.45. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 1.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $185.06 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, RTX stock reached a trading volume of 6303917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RTX Corp [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $142.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for RTX Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for RTX Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RTX stock. On March 19, 2025, analysts increased their price target for RTX shares from 136 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTX Corp is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 33.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

RTX Corp [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.05% in the past year of trading.

Insight into RTX Corp Fundamentals:

RTX Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

RTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX Corp go to 9.44%.

RTX Corp [RTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $82.94%, or 83.00%% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115.89 million shares, which is approximately 8.7017%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 115.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.57 billion in RTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$9.62 billion in RTX stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1927%.