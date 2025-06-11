why Procter & Gamble Co [PG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $175.45

Procter & Gamble Co [NYSE: PG] jumped around 0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $162.84 at the close of the session, up 0.17%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 7680015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Procter & Gamble Co [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $175.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Procter & Gamble Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Procter & Gamble Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $209, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Procter & Gamble Co is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has PG stock performed recently?

Procter & Gamble Co [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Procter & Gamble Co [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.20, while it was recorded at 163.63 for the last single week of trading, and 168.34 for the last 200 days.

Procter & Gamble Co [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Procter & Gamble Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for Procter & Gamble Co [PG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Procter & Gamble Co go to 4.11%.

Insider trade positions for Procter & Gamble Co [PG]

There are presently around $70.19%, or 70.23%% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225.97 million shares, which is approximately 9.5871%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 159.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$26.24 billion in PG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$17.01 billion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 4.3755%.