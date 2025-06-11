why Lightbridge Corp [LTBR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.50

Lightbridge Corp [NASDAQ: LTBR] slipped around -2.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.43 at the close of the session, down -14.62%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, LTBR reached a trading volume of 3758491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lightbridge Corp [LTBR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightbridge Corp is set at 1.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

How has LTBR stock performed recently?

Lightbridge Corp [LTBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, LTBR shares gained by 40.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 459.58% in the past year of trading.

Lightbridge Corp [LTBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lightbridge Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.49 and a Current Ratio set at 59.49.

Insider trade positions for Lightbridge Corp [LTBR]

There are presently around 19.29% of LTBR stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 0.55 million shares, which is approximately 3.96% of the company. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.17 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in LTBR stocks shares.