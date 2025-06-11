why Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.99

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] jumped around 0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.20 at the close of the session, up 0.71%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 5373276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.79.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.68, while it was recorded at 21.00 for the last single week of trading, and 22.51 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kimco Realty Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

Earnings analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 14.45%.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $97.27%, or 99.41%% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110.32 million shares, which is approximately 16.4369%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 67.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.31 billion in KIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$861.8 million in KIM stock with ownership which is approximately 6.598%.