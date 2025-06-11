why Innodata Inc [INOD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.40

Innodata Inc [NASDAQ: INOD] closed the trading session at $43.27.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.49 percent and weekly performance of -2.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, INOD reached to a volume of 4611154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Innodata Inc [INOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INOD shares is $64.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Innodata Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Innodata Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on INOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innodata Inc is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for INOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for INOD in the course of the last twelve months was 45.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.33.

INOD stock trade performance evaluation

Innodata Inc [INOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, INOD shares gained by 24.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 185.42% in the past year of trading.

Innodata Inc [INOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Innodata Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.33 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Innodata Inc [INOD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innodata Inc go to 13.46%.

Innodata Inc [INOD]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $56.46%, or 59.07%% of INOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INOD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1.88 million shares, which is approximately 6.5096%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$22.0 million in INOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$18.36 million in INOD stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2878%.