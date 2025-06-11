why Indaptus Therapeutics Inc [INDP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: INDP] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.33.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -5.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INDP stock has declined by -60.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.68% and lost -60.87% year-on date.

The market cap for INDP stock reached $5.28 million, with 16.03 million shares outstanding and 12.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 704.65K shares, INDP reached a trading volume of 4067361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Indaptus Therapeutics Inc [INDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDP shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

INDP stock trade performance evaluation

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc [INDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, INDP shares dropped by -17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.48% in the past year of trading.

#####

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc [INDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc [INDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc go to 18.55%.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc [INDP]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $13.08%, or 20.73%% of INDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 0.26 million shares, which is approximately 3.0355%. INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC, holding 0.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.22 million in INDP stocks shares; and INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC, currently with $$0.13 million in INDP stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7025%.