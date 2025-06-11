why Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.76

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: HMY] slipped around -0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.59 at the close of the session, down -2.21%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, HMY reached a trading volume of 4555204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $15.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

How has HMY stock performed recently?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, HMY shares dropped by -7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.41% in the past year of trading.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

Earnings analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR go to 32.82%.

Insider trade positions for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]

There are presently around 23.82% of HMY stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 66.69 million shares, which is approximately 10.54% of the company.