why General Mills, Inc [GIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $60.00

General Mills, Inc [NYSE: GIS] slipped around -0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $54.50 at the close of the session, down -0.55%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 5281963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills, Inc [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for General Mills, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2025, representing the official price target for General Mills, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on GIS stock. On March 10, 2025, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 58 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills, Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills, Inc [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for General Mills, Inc [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.91, while it was recorded at 54.65 for the last single week of trading, and 63.08 for the last 200 days.

General Mills, Inc [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

General Mills, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings analysis for General Mills, Inc [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills, Inc go to -2.68%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills, Inc [GIS]

The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67.38 million shares, which is approximately 11.9001%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 54.94 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.48 billion in GIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.94 billion in GIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4106%.