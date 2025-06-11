why Digi Power X Inc [DGXX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.50

Digi Power X Inc [NASDAQ: DGXX] jumped around 0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.05 at the close of the session, up 17.82%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, DGXX reached a trading volume of 5399833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digi Power X Inc [DGXX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DGXX shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DGXX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digi Power X Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGXX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has DGXX stock performed recently?

Digi Power X Inc [DGXX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.87. With this latest performance, DGXX shares gained by 36.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Digi Power X Inc [DGXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2900, while it was recorded at 1.6500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5800 for the last 200 days.

Digi Power X Inc [DGXX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Digi Power X Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Insider trade positions for Digi Power X Inc [DGXX]