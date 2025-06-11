why Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $90.37

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE: CP] loss -0.50% or -0.41 points to close at $81.25 with a heavy trading volume of 3869100 shares.

The daily chart for CP points out that the company has recorded 6.40% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, CP reached to a volume of 3869100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $90.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 1.66. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 42.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CP stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.57% in the past year of trading.

#####

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited go to 13.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]

There are presently around $75.42%, or 75.44%% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 54.91 million shares, which is approximately 5.8869%. ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 51.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.04 billion in CP stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $$2.81 billion in CP stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8219%.