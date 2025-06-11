why Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.17

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [NASDAQ: ASO] gained 0.52% on the last trading session, reaching $44.60 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, ASO reached a trading volume of 4258525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $54.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $65 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $50, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ASO stock. On October 03, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for ASO shares from 65 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for ASO stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, ASO shares gained by 13.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.84% in the past year of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc go to 7.47%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO]

There are presently around $114.68%, or 116.49% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11.28 million shares, which is approximately 15.7033% of the company's market cap and around 13.86% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $415.67 million in ASO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $454.35 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly 10.75% of the company's market capitalization.