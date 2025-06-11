Wells Fargo slashes price target on Huntsman Corp [HUN] – find out why.

Huntsman Corp [NYSE: HUN] jumped around 0.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.10 at the close of the session, up 4.04%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 4889974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntsman Corp [HUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $14.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Huntsman Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corp stock. On June 07, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HUN shares from 22 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corp is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has HUN stock performed recently?

Huntsman Corp [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.95% in the past year of trading.

Huntsman Corp [HUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Huntsman Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Insider trade positions for Huntsman Corp [HUN]

There are presently around $89.00%, or 94.26% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.38 million shares, which is approximately 9.52%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.61 million in HUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $227.37 million in HUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.80%.