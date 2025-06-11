Wells Fargo slashes price target on Community Health Systems, Inc [CYH] – find out why.

Community Health Systems, Inc [NYSE: CYH] price plunged by -5.52 percent to reach at -$0.19.

The one-year CYH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.43. The average equity rating for CYH stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Community Health Systems, Inc [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CYH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems, Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CYH Stock Performance Analysis:

Community Health Systems, Inc [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.51. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.58% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Community Health Systems, Inc Fundamentals:

Community Health Systems, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Community Health Systems, Inc [CYH] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $82.81%, or 90.13%% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9.36 million shares, which is approximately 7.0742%.