Wedbush slashes price target on Xometry Inc [XMTR] – find out why.

Xometry Inc [NASDAQ: XMTR] loss -7.04% on the last trading session, reaching $33.65 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 672.59K shares, XMTR reached a trading volume of 3801074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xometry Inc [XMTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XMTR shares is $34.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XMTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Xometry Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $25 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Xometry Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Underweight rating on XMTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xometry Inc is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for XMTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57.

Trading performance analysis for XMTR stock

Xometry Inc [XMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, XMTR shares gained by 10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.93% in the past year of trading.

Xometry Inc [XMTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Xometry Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.69 and a Current Ratio set at 3.74.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Xometry Inc [XMTR]

There are presently around $94.02%, or 107.09%% of XMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XMTR stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 6.8 million shares, which is approximately 13.9332%. EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6.02 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$69.6 million in XMTR stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$56.71 million in XMTR stock with ownership which is approximately 10.0442%.