Wayfair Inc [W] moved up 1.95: Why It’s Important

Wayfair Inc [NYSE: W] closed the trading session at $48.20.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.75 percent and weekly performance of 12.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 47.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, W reached to a volume of 3761645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wayfair Inc [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $43.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on W stock. On April 10, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for W shares from 53 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 45.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

W stock trade performance evaluation

Wayfair Inc [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.15. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 47.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.91% in the past year of trading.

Wayfair Inc [W]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Wayfair Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wayfair Inc [W] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wayfair Inc go to 153.69%.

Wayfair Inc [W]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $115.03%, or 120.51%% of W stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14.41 million shares, which is approximately 11.8078%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 12.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$640.6 million in W stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $$473.74 million in W stock with ownership which is approximately 7.3641%.