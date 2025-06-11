Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Peabody Energy Corp [BTU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Peabody Energy Corp [NYSE: BTU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.15% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.67%.

Over the last 12 months, BTU stock dropped by -44.14%. The one-year Peabody Energy Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.42. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.64 billion, with 121.60 million shares outstanding and 120.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, BTU stock reached a trading volume of 4234817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peabody Energy Corp [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $19.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $25 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on BTU stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BTU shares from 15 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corp is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.73.

BTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Peabody Energy Corp [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.14% in the past year of trading.

#####

Insight into Peabody Energy Corp Fundamentals:

Peabody Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 2.36.

BTU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peabody Energy Corp go to 2.01%.

Peabody Energy Corp [BTU] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $94.98%, or 95.60%% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17.15 million shares, which is approximately 13.6105%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14.07 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$311.31 million in BTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$160.48 million in BTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7581%.