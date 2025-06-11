Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Centerpoint Energy Inc [NYSE: CNP] loss -0.79% or -0.29 points to close at $36.25 with a heavy trading volume of 5199696 shares.

The daily chart for CNP points out that the company has recorded 13.32% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, CNP reached to a volume of 5199696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $39.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Centerpoint Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Centerpoint Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $37, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centerpoint Energy Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

Trading performance analysis for CNP stock

Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.18. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.83% in the past year of trading.

Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Centerpoint Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centerpoint Energy Inc go to 8.09%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP]

There are presently around $22.0 billion, or 99.51% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 84.65 million shares, which is approximately 13.21% of the company's stock. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 77.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in CNP stocks shares.