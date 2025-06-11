Wall Street Analyst Upgrade AZEK Company Inc [AZEK]. What else is Wall St. saying

AZEK Company Inc [NYSE: AZEK] closed the trading session at $54.47.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.75 percent and weekly performance of 5.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, AZEK reached to a volume of 5738634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AZEK Company Inc [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $53.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AZEK Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2024, representing the official price target for AZEK Company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on AZEK stock. On July 03, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AZEK shares from 57 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AZEK Company Inc is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZEK in the course of the last twelve months was 37.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.47.

AZEK stock trade performance evaluation

AZEK Company Inc [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.18% in the past year of trading.

AZEK Company Inc [AZEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AZEK Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AZEK Company Inc [AZEK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK Company Inc go to 15.76%.

AZEK Company Inc [AZEK]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $99.85%, or 101.68%% of AZEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14.31 million shares, which is approximately 9.8378%. WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10.63 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$447.78 million in AZEK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $$363.99 million in AZEK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9404%.