Wall Street Analyst Resumed Kellanova [K]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kellanova [NYSE: K] plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $81.43.

Kellanova stock has also loss -0.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, K stock has declined by -0.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.82% and gained 0.57% year-on date.

The market cap for K stock reached $28.25 billion, with 346.94 million shares outstanding and 296.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, K reached a trading volume of 4389136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kellanova [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $83.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kellanova shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Kellanova stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on K stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellanova is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 32.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

K stock trade performance evaluation

Kellanova [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.51% in the past year of trading.

Kellanova [K]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kellanova’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kellanova [K] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellanova go to 1.56%.

Kellanova [K]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 82.53% of K stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 51.22 million shares, VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31.64 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in K stocks shares.