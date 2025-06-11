Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Monster Beverage Corp [NASDAQ: MNST] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.04.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4630295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Monster Beverage Corp stands at 0.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.93%.

The market cap for MNST stock reached $61.48 billion, with 975.14 million shares outstanding and 692.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 4630295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $62.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $62 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $60, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on MNST stock. On May 09, 2025, analysts increased their price target for MNST shares from 51 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corp is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 34.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.78.

How has MNST stock performed recently?

Monster Beverage Corp [MNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.19% in the past year of trading.

#####

Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Monster Beverage Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.78 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

Earnings analysis for Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corp go to 11.73%.

Insider trade positions for Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]

There are presently around $68.19%, or 95.56%% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65.65 million shares, which is approximately 6.3786%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 52.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.62 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.14 billion in MNST stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1711%.