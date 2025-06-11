Wall Street Analyst Initiated Vizsla Silver Corp [VZLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vizsla Silver Corp [AMEX: VZLA] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -4.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.44.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4559773 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vizsla Silver Corp stands at 6.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.84%.

The market cap for VZLA stock reached $997.57 million, with 286.62 million shares outstanding and 267.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, VZLA reached a trading volume of 4559773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vizsla Silver Corp [VZLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZLA shares is $3.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vizsla Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Bank Financial raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Vizsla Silver Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on VZLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vizsla Silver Corp is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has VZLA stock performed recently?

Vizsla Silver Corp [VZLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.83. With this latest performance, VZLA shares gained by 46.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.35% in the past year of trading.

Vizsla Silver Corp [VZLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vizsla Silver Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.06 and a Current Ratio set at 37.06.

Insider trade positions for Vizsla Silver Corp [VZLA]

There are presently around $42.90%, or 46.37%% of VZLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZLA stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 16.63 million shares, which is approximately 6.9785%. SPROTT INC., holding 15.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$28.17 million in VZLA stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $$9.5 million in VZLA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.2548%.