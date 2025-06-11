Wall Street Analyst Initiated Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] gained 0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $33.58 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, RPRX reached a trading volume of 6775188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $42.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on RPRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPRX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.56.

Trading performance analysis for RPRX stock

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, RPRX shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.96% in the past year of trading.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 10.77%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]

There are presently around $79.26%, or 87.02%% of RPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 44.13 million shares, which is approximately 9.7853%.