Wall Street Analyst Initiated International Business Machines Corp [IBM]. What else is Wall St. saying

International Business Machines Corp [NYSE: IBM] price surged by 1.53 percent to reach at $4.16.

The one-year IBM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.41. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corp [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $254.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2025, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corp is set at 5.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corp [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.23% in the past year of trading.

Insight into International Business Machines Corp Fundamentals:

International Business Machines Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

IBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corp go to 6.30%.

International Business Machines Corp [IBM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $65.27%, or 65.34%% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89.13 million shares, which is approximately 9.6855%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 75.37 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$13.04 billion in IBM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$9.42 billion in IBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9189%.