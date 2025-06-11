Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Omnicom Group, Inc [NYSE: OMC] closed the trading session at $73.21.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.91 percent and weekly performance of 2.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, OMC reached to a volume of 4110148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $97.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Omnicom Group, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $118 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $106 to $110, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on OMC stock. On May 07, 2024, analysts increased their price target for OMC shares from 100 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group, Inc is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

OMC stock trade performance evaluation

Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, OMC shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.51% in the past year of trading.

Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Omnicom Group, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group, Inc go to 5.79%.

Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $107.71%, or 109.05%% of OMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22.87 million shares, which is approximately 11.6724%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 18.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.64 billion in OMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.21 billion in OMC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.8191%.