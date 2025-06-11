United States Steel Corp [X] moved up 1.41: Why It’s Important

United States Steel Corp [NYSE: X] closed the trading session at $53.89.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.55 percent and weekly performance of 0.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.40M shares, X reached to a volume of 4519809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corp [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $50.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United States Steel Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2025, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corp is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corp [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 27.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.63% in the past year of trading.

United States Steel Corp [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United States Steel Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corp [X] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corp go to 18.23%.

United States Steel Corp [X]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $103.01%, or 104.28%% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23.41 million shares, which is approximately 10.4114%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$772.59 million in X stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$763.94 million in X stock with ownership which is approximately 8.9865%.