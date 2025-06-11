Trade Desk Inc [TTD] fell -38.42% so far this year. What now?

Trade Desk Inc [NASDAQ: TTD] gained 1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $72.37 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.67M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 4055620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trade Desk Inc [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $87.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Trade Desk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $95 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Trade Desk Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $65, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on TTD stock. On May 09, 2025, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 60 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trade Desk Inc is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 51.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

Trading performance analysis for TTD stock

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.54% in the past year of trading.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Trade Desk Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trade Desk Inc go to 16.05%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trade Desk Inc [TTD]

There are presently around $81.70%, or 82.26%% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42.29 million shares, which is approximately 8.641%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 37.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.61 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$2.38 billion in TTD stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9842%.