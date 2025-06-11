Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] Stock trading around $7.70 per share: What’s Next?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [NYSE: MODG] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $7.70.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stock has also gained 24.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MODG stock has inclined by 35.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.47% and lost -2.04% year-on date.

The market cap for MODG stock reached $1.41 billion, with 183.70 million shares outstanding and 130.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, MODG reached a trading volume of 4555904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $8.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MODG stock. On October 17, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for MODG shares from 18 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MODG in the course of the last twelve months was 20.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

MODG stock trade performance evaluation

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.80. With this latest performance, MODG shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.16% in the past year of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $84.56%, or 96.36%% of MODG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MODG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22.09 million shares, which is approximately 12.038%. PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C., holding 21.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$323.98 million in MODG stocks shares; and PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C., currently with $$233.3 million in MODG stock with ownership which is approximately 8.3097%.