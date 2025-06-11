TNL Mediagene [TNMG] Revenue clocked in at $48.49 million, down -91.88% YTD: What’s Next?

TNL Mediagene [NASDAQ: TNMG] gained 23.03% or 0.12 points to close at $0.64 with a heavy trading volume of 3791010 shares.

The daily chart for TNMG points out that the company has recorded -93.99% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, TNMG reached to a volume of 3791010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TNL Mediagene [TNMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNMG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNMG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TNL Mediagene is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for TNMG stock

TNL Mediagene [TNMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.20. With this latest performance, TNMG shares gained by 114.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.07% in the past year of trading.

TNL Mediagene [TNMG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TNL Mediagene’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.54.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TNL Mediagene [TNMG]

There are presently around 0.75% of TNMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors.