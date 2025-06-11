Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] fell -51.71% so far this year. What now?

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TNYA] price surged by 0.74 percent to reach at $0.0.

The one-year TNYA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.2. The average equity rating for TNYA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNYA shares is $10.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on TNYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

TNYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.92. With this latest performance, TNYA shares gained by 66.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.19% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Tenaya Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.68 and a Current Ratio set at 6.68.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 59.72%, or 60.15% of TNYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNYA stocks are: COLUMN GROUP LLC with ownership of 9.4 million shares, which is approximately 10.968%. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.63 million in TNYA stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $20.87 million in TNYA stock with ownership which is approximately 7.8558%.