TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain 13.89% so far this year. What now?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] price surged by 2.30 percent to reach at $0.74.

The one-year FTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.15. The average equity rating for FTI stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $35.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2024, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FTI stock. On December 06, 2024, analysts increased their price target for FTI shares from 29 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

FTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.25% in the past year of trading.

Insight into TechnipFMC plc Fundamentals:

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

FTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to 17.23%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 98.17%, or 99.29% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 49.64 million shares, which is approximately 11.5387%. T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 39.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in FTI stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $1.04 billion in FTI stock with ownership which is approximately 9.2194%.