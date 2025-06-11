Talos Energy Inc [TALO] Is Currently 5.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Talos Energy Inc [NYSE: TALO] gained 5.80% or 0.48 points to close at $8.76 with a heavy trading volume of 5262730 shares.

The daily chart for TALO points out that the company has recorded -14.45% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, TALO reached to a volume of 5262730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Talos Energy Inc [TALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALO shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALO stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Talos Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Talos Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on TALO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talos Energy Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TALO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for TALO stock

Talos Energy Inc [TALO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, TALO shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for Talos Energy Inc [TALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.80, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 9.61 for the last 200 days.

Talos Energy Inc [TALO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Talos Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Talos Energy Inc [TALO]

The top three institutional holders of TALO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23.93 million shares, which is approximately 13.0369%. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT, LP, holding 14.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$178.26 million in TALO stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT, LP, currently with $$139.09 million in TALO stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2366%.