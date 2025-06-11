Suncor Energy, Inc [SU] Stock trading around $37.62 per share: What’s Next?

Suncor Energy, Inc [NYSE: SU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.90%.

Over the last 12 months, SU stock dropped by -1.98%. The one-year Suncor Energy, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.2. The average equity rating for SU stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.18 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 1.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, SU stock reached a trading volume of 6065950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Suncor Energy, Inc [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $43.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Suncor Energy, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy, Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy, Inc is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 7.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

SU Stock Performance Analysis:

Suncor Energy, Inc [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for Suncor Energy, Inc [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.44, while it was recorded at 36.86 for the last single week of trading, and 37.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Suncor Energy, Inc Fundamentals:

Suncor Energy, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

SU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy, Inc go to 2.59%.

Suncor Energy, Inc [SU] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 73.13% of SU stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 63.81 million shares, which is approximately 4.9738%. SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC, holding 57.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in SU stocks shares; and SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.01 billion in SU stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1053%.