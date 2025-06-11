Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] Revenue clocked in at $388.76 million, down -5.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [NASDAQ: SHLS] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.20.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc stock has also gained 6.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHLS stock has inclined by 85.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.07% and lost -5.97% year-on date.

The market cap for SHLS stock reached $869.31 million, with 167.17 million shares outstanding and 164.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, SHLS reached a trading volume of 4524918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $6.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SHLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.58.

SHLS stock trade performance evaluation

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.78. With this latest performance, SHLS shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.93% in the past year of trading.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 2.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc go to 16.13%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $117.58%, or 118.62%% of SHLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23.13 million shares, which is approximately 13.6045%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$102.81 million in SHLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$71.39 million in SHLS stock with ownership which is approximately 6.7302%.