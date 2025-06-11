Shell Plc ADR [SHEL] is 11.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shell Plc ADR [NYSE: SHEL] surged by $1.79 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $70.05.

Shell Plc ADR stock has also gained 3.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHEL stock has inclined by 4.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.86% and gained 11.81% year-on date.

The market cap for SHEL stock reached $207.38 billion, with 3.00 billion shares outstanding and 2.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, SHEL reached a trading volume of 4595217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shell Plc ADR [SHEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHEL shares is $78.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Shell Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Shell Plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $66.50 to $79.80, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SHEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shell Plc ADR is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHEL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

SHEL stock trade performance evaluation

Shell Plc ADR [SHEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, SHEL shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.28% in the past year of trading.

Shell Plc ADR [SHEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Shell Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Shell Plc ADR [SHEL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shell Plc ADR go to 3.13%.

Shell Plc ADR [SHEL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 13.35% of SHEL stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHEL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 62.04 million shares, which is approximately 0.9703% of the company. FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 24.02 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in SHEL stocks shares.