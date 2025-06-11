SharpLink Gaming Inc [SBET] moved up 15.46: Why It’s Important

SharpLink Gaming Inc [NASDAQ: SBET] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 15.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.98.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3788846 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SharpLink Gaming Inc stands at 23.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 48.20%.

The market cap for SBET stock reached $2.02 billion, with 59.43 million shares outstanding and 41.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, SBET reached a trading volume of 3788846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SharpLink Gaming Inc [SBET]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SharpLink Gaming Inc is set at 13.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 588.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has SBET stock performed recently?

SharpLink Gaming Inc [SBET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.43. With this latest performance, SBET shares gained by 849.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 440.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 211.17% in the past year of trading.

SharpLink Gaming Inc [SBET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SharpLink Gaming Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.27 and a Current Ratio set at 3.27.

Insider trade positions for SharpLink Gaming Inc [SBET]

There are presently around $8.28%, or 8.34%% of SBET stock, in the hands of institutional investors.