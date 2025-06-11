Seaport Research Partners lifts Texas Instruments Inc [TXN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Texas Instruments Inc [NASDAQ: TXN] jumped around 3.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $202.29 at the close of the session, up 1.55%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.21M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 6247697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Inc [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $179.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Inc is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 126.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.37.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Inc [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 17.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.08% in the past year of trading.

Texas Instruments Inc [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Texas Instruments Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.37 and a Current Ratio set at 5.26.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Inc [TXN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc go to 14.61%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Inc [TXN]

There are presently around $90.47%, or 90.66%% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91.91 million shares, which is approximately 10.0775%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 78.75 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$15.32 billion in TXN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$8.03 billion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5272%.