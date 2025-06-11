Scotiabank slashes price target on Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] – find out why.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [NYSE: EPD] jumped around 0.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $31.95 at the close of the session, up 0.73%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 3982727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $36.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L P shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L P is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.42% in the past year of trading.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enterprise Products Partners L P’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L P go to 5.43%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]

There are presently around $25.92%, or 38.62%% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 38.39 million shares, which is approximately 1.7684%. INVESCO LTD., holding 25.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$739.08 million in EPD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $$653.73 million in EPD stock with ownership which is approximately 1.0391%.