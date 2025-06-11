Scotiabank lifts EOG Resources, Inc [EOG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

EOG Resources, Inc [NYSE: EOG] gained 3.11% or 3.55 points to close at $117.88 with a heavy trading volume of 4952225 shares.

The daily chart for EOG points out that the company has recorded -9.34% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, EOG reached to a volume of 4952225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EOG Resources, Inc [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $139.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for EOG Resources, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $148 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2025, representing the official price target for EOG Resources, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $155, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on EOG stock. On January 13, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for EOG shares from 151 to 144.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources, Inc is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

Trading performance analysis for EOG stock

EOG Resources, Inc [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.75% in the past year of trading.

EOG Resources, Inc [EOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

EOG Resources, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

EOG Resources, Inc [EOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources, Inc go to 2.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EOG Resources, Inc [EOG]

There are presently around $95.44%, or 95.71%% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53.87 million shares, which is approximately 9.4674%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 40.41 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.09 billion in EOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.5 billion in EOG stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2873%.