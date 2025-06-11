Rumble Inc [RUM] moved down -2.24: Why It’s Important

Rumble Inc [NASDAQ: RUM] closed the trading session at $9.15.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.67 percent and weekly performance of 3.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, RUM reached to a volume of 5316061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rumble Inc [RUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUM shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Rumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Rumble Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rumble Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

RUM stock trade performance evaluation

Rumble Inc [RUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, RUM shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Rumble Inc [RUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.44, while it was recorded at 9.09 for the last single week of trading, and 8.22 for the last 200 days.

Rumble Inc [RUM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rumble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rumble Inc [RUM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rumble Inc go to 71.12%.

Rumble Inc [RUM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $17.57%, or 42.33%% of RUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUM stocks are: AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 34.0 million shares, which is approximately 16.6592%. CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., holding 9.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$44.01 million in RUM stocks shares; and CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., currently with $$42.85 million in RUM stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7826%.