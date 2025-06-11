Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT] Stock trading around $3.16 per share: What’s Next?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RCKT] gained 4.64% or 0.14 points to close at $3.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3791371 shares.

The daily chart for RCKT points out that the company has recorded -76.28% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, RCKT reached to a volume of 3791371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCKT shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Market Perform rating on RCKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95.

Trading performance analysis for RCKT stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, RCKT shares dropped by -54.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.25% in the past year of trading.

#####

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.19 and a Current Ratio set at 9.19.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 21.15%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT]

There are presently around $93.44%, or 96.07%% of RCKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCKT stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 17.69 million shares, which is approximately 18.8677%. WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$197.12 million in RCKT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $$133.33 million in RCKT stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6057%.