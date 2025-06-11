Rekor Systems Inc [REKR] is -13.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rekor Systems Inc [NASDAQ: REKR] slipped around -0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.35 at the close of the session, down -6.90%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, REKR reached a trading volume of 4171206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rekor Systems Inc [REKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Rekor Systems Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has REKR stock performed recently?

Rekor Systems Inc [REKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 32.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.62% in the past year of trading.

Rekor Systems Inc [REKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rekor Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings analysis for Rekor Systems Inc [REKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rekor Systems Inc go to 47.97%.

Insider trade positions for Rekor Systems Inc [REKR]

There are presently around 41.13% of REKR stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC with ownership of 10.04 million shares, which is approximately 11.82% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.76 million in REKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.28 million in REKR stock with ownership of approximately 4.77%.