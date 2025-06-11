Redwire Corporation [RDW] Stock trading around $18.18 per share: What’s Next?

Redwire Corporation [NYSE: RDW] loss -8.92% on the last trading session, reaching $18.18 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, RDW reached a trading volume of 3852289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Redwire Corporation [RDW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDW shares is $22.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Redwire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Redwire Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on RDW stock. On October 29, 2024, analysts increased their price target for RDW shares from 8 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwire Corporation is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05.

Trading performance analysis for RDW stock

Redwire Corporation [RDW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.51. With this latest performance, RDW shares gained by 60.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 238.55% in the past year of trading.

Redwire Corporation [RDW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Redwire Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Redwire Corporation [RDW]

There are presently around $71.76%, or 73.75% of RDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1.45 million shares, which is approximately 2.204%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.53 million in RDW stocks shares.