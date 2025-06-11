RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on NOV Inc [NOV] – find out why.

NOV Inc [NYSE: NOV] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 3.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.31.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4095456 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NOV Inc stands at 1.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.85%.

The market cap for NOV stock reached $5.00 billion, with 378.08 million shares outstanding and 371.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, NOV reached a trading volume of 4095456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NOV Inc [NOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NOV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $25 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2025, representing the official price target for NOV Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOV in the course of the last twelve months was 4.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.76.

How has NOV stock performed recently?

NOV Inc [NOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.14% in the past year of trading.

NOV Inc [NOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NOV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.76 and a Current Ratio set at 2.65.

Earnings analysis for NOV Inc [NOV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc go to 7.87%.

Insider trade positions for NOV Inc [NOV]

There are presently around $103.65%, or 104.50%% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39.57 million shares, which is approximately 10.0173%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 38.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$735.54 million in NOV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$697.3 million in NOV stock with ownership which is approximately 9.2862%.