Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI] Stock trading around $1.70 per share: What’s Next?

Quantum-Si Incorporated [NASDAQ: QSI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.41%.

Over the last 12 months, QSI stock rose by 9.68%. The one-year Quantum-Si Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.93. The average equity rating for QSI stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $311.95 million, with 163.56 million shares outstanding and 136.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, QSI stock reached a trading volume of 5001787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSI shares is $2.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Quantum-Si Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Quantum-Si Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $2, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on QSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum-Si Incorporated is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

QSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, QSI shares gained by 34.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.19 for Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3851, while it was recorded at 1.7000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4168 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quantum-Si Incorporated Fundamentals:

Quantum-Si Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.89 and a Current Ratio set at 19.24.

QSI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quantum-Si Incorporated go to 16.28%.

Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QSI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12.41 million shares, which is approximately 8.7431%. SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., holding 7.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.26 million in QSI stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $$8.1 million in QSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5398%.